IMBRUNONE, DOLORES JOSEPHINE, “Dolly”, age 81, passed away Thursday May 28, 2020. Born September 13, 1938, the fourth child of six to the late Peter and Marion Imbrunnone. She is survived by her. Dolly’s love of children and their wellbeing inspired her to become Co-founder of Cedar Crest Academy that opened in Clarkston, Michigan in 1984. Cedar Crest Early Childhood Center was open later. A small funeral service will take place June 5, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church (80 S Lynn St, Waterford ). The service will be streamed on YouTube.com search St. Benedict Waterford Memorial Services. Dolly will be laid to rest at Ottawa Park, Clarkston. To view full obituary, or to leave a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press from May 29 to May 31, 2020.