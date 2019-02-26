|
of Pontiac; February 25, 2019; age 90; Beloved wife of the late Nicholas F. Ochoa; Loving mother of Robert (Donna) Ochoa, Susan (Ochoa) Warner, Theresa (Christopher) Maciag and the late Nicholas Ochoa, Jr.; Mother in law of Sherry Ochoa; Dear sister of Isabel Quintana, Joe Perez, Vira Arciniaga, Barbara Hernandez, Richard Perez, Gloria Perez and the late Stella Mayorga; Dear grandmother of Jeni, Laura, Tricia, Tracy, Daniel, Aaron, Ryan and Katherine; Also cherished by six great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Mrs. Ochoa was a Kindergarten Teacher at WHRC in Pontiac. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, March 1, 2019 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 3 to 8 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the church on Friday 10:30 a.m. until time of service. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 27, 2019