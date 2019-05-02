|
JACOBY, Dolores P., age 86, of Sterling Heights, passed away on April 30, 2019. She was born in Avon Twp., MI on November 3, 1932. Dolores graduated from Oakland County School and received her diploma. She worked as a custodian for the Rochester Schools for many years. Dolores always had a passion for traveling, the casino, bingo, and spending time with her children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband of 51 years, Harvey W. Jacoby; her baby, Sandra; and her grandson William J. Warner. Dolores is survived by her children, Timothy W. Rachar, Ronald H. (Karen) Jacoby, Robin J. (Ann) Jacoby, David L. Jacoby, and Dawn M. (Don) Wisswell; her grandchildren, Teresa M. (J.R.) Jacoby, Catherine A. Jacoby, Ryan C. (Heather) Jacoby, DeAnne M. (C.J.) Jacoby, Heather A. Warner, Jimmy M. (Devian) Warner, David Michael (Kim) Jacoby, Lindsay C. Jacoby, and Dustin A. Warner; and her 20 great grandkids.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 5, 2019