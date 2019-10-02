|
|
Dolores Aguilera Sayre, 73, passed away on Saturday, September 14, 2019 in Grand Blanc, Michigan. She was born March 13, 1946 in La Habra, California to Guadalupe and Jovita Aguilera. Dolores lived in Michigan for the past 54 years, where she enjoyed church, bowling, fishing, camping, garage sales, flea markets, her garden and playing board/card games. She retired from GM after 31 plus years. Dolores was preceded in death by her son, Douglas Sayre, Jr. and twin sister Diane Gutierrez. She is survived by her daughter, Debra (Clayton) Garrison and son, Donald Sayre; 7 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren; many brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, family and friends. A memorial service is scheduled for Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Grand Blanc Senior Center, 12632 Pagels Dr., Grand Blanc, MI 48439. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to contribute to the American Liver Association or the animal rescue of your choice.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 3, 2019