Vidu, Dolores M. age 84 of Commerce Township died August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Vidu (d. 1997). Loving mother of Donald (Carla) Victory and the late Deborah Victory. Grandmother of Jason (Jody) Victory. Great grandmother of Delaney, Faith, Katelyn, Christopher, Kennedy and Nick. She is also survived by 8 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 3 PM. Friends may visit Saturday 1 PM until time of service. Memorials to the appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 5, 2019