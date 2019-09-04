Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dolores Vidu
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dolores Vidu

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dolores Vidu Obituary
Vidu, Dolores M. age 84 of Commerce Township died August 31, 2019. Beloved wife of the late George Vidu (d. 1997). Loving mother of Donald (Carla) Victory and the late Deborah Victory. Grandmother of Jason (Jody) Victory. Great grandmother of Delaney, Faith, Katelyn, Christopher, Kennedy and Nick. She is also survived by 8 sisters and numerous nieces and nephews. Funeral from Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 340 North Pontiac Trail, Walled Lake (3 Blks. S. of Maple Rd.) Saturday 3 PM. Friends may visit Saturday 1 PM until time of service. Memorials to the appreciated. Condolences at
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dolores's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.