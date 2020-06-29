Dominic J. MAUTI Jr.
of Clarkston; wintered in Bradenton, FL; passed away June 27, 2020; age 92; preceded in death by his beloved wife of 66 years, Louise; father of Margaret (late John Naylor) Mauti, Thomas (Debbie) Mauti & Steven (Nancy) Mauti; grandpa of Thomas (Paula) Mauti Jr, Daisy (Gabriel) Borreson, Joseph Mauti, Reid Mauti & Cole Mauti; great grandpa of Zosia, Carson, Dominic, Elka, Emma, Mathias & Amelia. Dominic was a paratrooper in the U.S. Army. He coached multiple sports and was principal at Clarkston High School, as well as a principal at Rochester Adams High School. Dominic was an avid vegetable gardener and golfer. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston Tuesday, July 7th from 4:00pm-8:00pm. Memorial celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Private burial Lakeview Cemetery, Clarkston. Memorials may be made to St. Daniel Catholic Church or Clarkston Athletic Boosters. Please leave a memory or condolence on his online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com *facial masks required during visitation.

