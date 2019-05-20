|
|
Deni, Don G., of Pompano Beach, Florida; 95 passed away peacefully on January 18, 2019. Don was born in Mongone Italy, Cosenza Province, on November 22, 1923. Don was the son of Vincent and Roseann Deni, and husband of Mary H. Deni of Niagara Falls, NY. Don is survived by his son Vincent, wife Janet, daughter Joey (Deni) her husband Charles Lambert and brother Paul Deni along with grandchildren, Scott Lambert, Stephen Lambert and Nicole (Lambert) Spagnuolo. He also leaves many nieces and nephews and great grandchildren along with his beloved caretaker Maggy Richardson. Don was a long time resident of Pontiac/Waterford Township, MI, where he was a very successful business man as well as a political force in Oakland County. Memorial services will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Chapel at Ottawa Park Cemetery. 6180 Dixie Hwy., Clarkston, MI. Donations may be made to: .
Published in The Oakland Press on May 22, 2019