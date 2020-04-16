|
|
Geisler, Donald Allen, age 80 of Shelby Township, Lake Orion, Cadiz KY, passed away April 15, 2020 from complications of Covid19. Committed husband of Sally Geisler. Adoring father of Deborah (Terry) Stokes and Deanna Geisler (Sherri LaFrance). Cherished grandfather of Joshua, Elizabeth, Joseph and Melissa. Birth grandfather of Justin Reschke. Great grandfather of Lucas, Connor and Kira. Loving brother of Norma (James) Heffron, the late Richard (Karen) Geisler. Uncle of Ramin (Anna) Geisler Kim (Kendall) Sutter and Chris (Dawn) Heffron. Don was a gifted history and government teacher at Avondale High School in Auburn Hills MI for 32 years and founder of D.A.G. Wood products. His Love, devotion, and guidance will be gravely missed. A celebration of his life will be held at a later date. Online guest book: www.modetzfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Apr. 19, 2020