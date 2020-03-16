|
of Waterford; March 16, 2020; age 62; Loving husband of Cindy; Cherished father of Laura Brandon, Sarah (Justin) Huggenberger and Hilary (Hamid) Davoudi; Stepfather of Phillip B. Jackson II and Carley M.O. Jackson; Dear brother of Lindsay (Dawn) Brandon; Devoted grandfather of Addison, Gabrielle, Avery, Jack and Jagger; Step grandfather of Ariya and Asher. Mr. Brandon was retired from the General Motors Corporation Orion Assembly and was a Deputy in the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, March 20, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Oakland County Deputy Sheriff’s Association Children’s Benevolent Fund. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 17, 2020