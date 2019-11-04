The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
46 Williams
Pontiac, MI 48341
(248) 338-9288
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Garrison
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald C. Garrison

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Donald C. Garrison Obituary
of Pontiac; passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the beloved son of the late Royce and Evelyn Garrison; loving brother of Jim and the late Rhoda and Saralou Garrison; uncle of Julie (Jamie) Colliflower; and great uncle of Jenna Highfield. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Pontiac Chapel of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Townsend officiating. The family will receive friends from 12pm until the time of the service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Donald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home – Pontiac Location
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -