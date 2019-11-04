|
|
of Pontiac; passed away on November 2, 2019 at the age of 81. He was the beloved son of the late Royce and Evelyn Garrison; loving brother of Jim and the late Rhoda and Saralou Garrison; uncle of Julie (Jamie) Colliflower; and great uncle of Jenna Highfield. Funeral service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 at 1pm at the Pontiac Chapel of Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home with Pastor Roy Townsend officiating. The family will receive friends from 12pm until the time of the service. Interment Ottawa Park Cemetery.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 6, 2019