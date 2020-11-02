Arnold, Donald Charles, age 92 of Fraser, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away October 31, 2020. Loving husband of Rosaline Mary Arnold. Dear father of Chas (Donna) Arnold, Donna (the late Brian) Zobel, Joe (Diane) Arnold, the late Annette (the late Roy) Ferry and Al (Tracy) Arnold. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 5. Brother of Jeanne Arnold, the late Bob Arnold and the late Mary Arnold. Funeral Service, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, the family will receive friends Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of of service. Interment Service at 12 p.m. Thursday at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book:



