Donald Charles Arnold
Arnold, Donald Charles, age 92 of Fraser, formerly of Rochester Hills, passed away October 31, 2020. Loving husband of Rosaline Mary Arnold. Dear father of Chas (Donna) Arnold, Donna (the late Brian) Zobel, Joe (Diane) Arnold, the late Annette (the late Roy) Ferry and Al (Tracy) Arnold. Cherished grandfather of 9 and great grandfather of 5. Brother of Jeanne Arnold, the late Bob Arnold and the late Mary Arnold. Funeral Service, Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester, the family will receive friends Thursday, 10 a.m. until time of of service. Interment Service at 12 p.m. Thursday at Christian Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book:

Published in The Oakland Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
NOV
5
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
NOV
5
Interment
12:00 PM
Christian Memorial Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
