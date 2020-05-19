Donald Charles Smith
Donald Charles Smith passed away peacefully on May 15, 2020, just short of his 92nd birthday. He is survived by his lovely wife, Evelyn, with whom he shared more than 70 years of life together. He was born in Detroit, and as a young boy his family moved to the Waterford/Clarkston area. He graduated from Clarkston High School, and attended Central Michigan University, where he majored in Accounting. Don met the love of his life during their college years. They were married at Waterford Our Lady of the Lakes Catholic Church. Don and Evie created a family of 7 children, 14 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren “all because two people fell in love.” Don built and owned a successful business, World Credit in Pontiac, which he operated for over 30 years. When he wasn’t working, Don loved every outdoor sport imaginable, and made a point of sharing the adventures with his family and friends. He was a musician, playing Dixieland and jazz in the Oakland County area. He and Evie loved belting out a good tune and dancing “Cheek to Cheek.” With a host of close friends, Don and Evie traveled the world. Upon Don’s retirement, they traveled throughout the U.S. making certain to hop from golf course to golf course on their way to visit family and friends. A private family service is planned. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Canterbury on the Lake Good Samaritan Fund (canterburyonthelake.com) or Alzheimer’s Association (act.alz.org).

