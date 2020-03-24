The Oakland Press Obituaries
JOHNSON, DONALD DAVID, age 74, of Clarkston Mi. Beloved husband of 50 years to Joann, father to Eric (Lisa) Johnson and Shawn Johnson, grandfather to Celeste, Janina, Michael and David. Preceded in death by his parents Raymond and Maxine, sister Barbara (Richard), survived by sister Sue (Jim), and twin brother Robert and many other relatives and friends. Don was a true family man who enjoyed hard work, Disney World trips with the whole family, camping, boating, scuba diving, water skiing, swimming, yard work and spending time with his family and four grandchildren. He made it a point for him and Joann to attend as many of their sporting and band events as possible. Member of Community Presbyterian Church of Waterford for 46 years. He retired from Consumers Energy after 38 years. He was a proud Vietnam War veteran serving 21 years in the Army (101st Airborne Division) and Michigan National Guard (Company F [LRS] 425th Infantry). A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to Coats Funeral Home – Waterford.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 25, 2020
