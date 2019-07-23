|
|
TAYLOR, DONALD E. was born in Kalamazoo, Michigan on May 31, 1934. He passed away on July 17, 2019. Don is survived by his wife of 63 years Miriam. They were married on July 28th, 1956. His sons, Scott (Kathleen) and Brian (Carol) Taylor, and grandchildren Erin (Jason) Rutter and Jordan Davis are also survivors. Don graduated from Richland High School in 1952. During his school days, he was very active playing all of the sports: football, basketball, and baseball, along with hunting with his buddies. This was followed by three years with the army, stationed in Alaska during the Korean War. After his service was completed, he attended and graduated from Western Michigan University with a degree in education. His degree started him on his career with the Waterford School District in Michigan. He began in 1961 as a junior high physical education and social studies teacher at Crary Junior High, but spent 26 of his 31 years in education at Waterford Mott High School as their counselor, golf, and football coach. He retired in 1992 and spent his retirement time golfing, woodworking, and enjoying his time with Mimi at their homes in Hudson, Florida and the cabin on Barney Lake in Houghton Lake, Michigan. Don was a loving family man, a handyman, and a mentor to many throughout his life. Any donations in his name can go to the golf program at Waterford Mott High School through the athletic department.
Published in The Oakland Press on July 24, 2019