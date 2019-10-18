The Oakland Press Obituaries
Coats Funeral Home - Waterford
3141 Sashabaw Road
Waterford, MI 48329
MAXWELL, DONALD EDWARD, of Waterford, passed away October 16, 2019 at 86 years of age. Beloved husband of Georgia Marie Maxwell nee Cook for 64 years; cherished father of Mark, Bryon, Martin and Cindy; proud grandfather of Steven, Sarah, Amber, Kristina, Dustin, Megan, Jacob, Timothy, and Troy and great grandfather of 13; dearest brother of Glenda Taylor. Donald was a proud veteran of the United States Army. He received his PhD at Michigan State University and passionately instilled his knowledge to his students throughout the years, focusing in science and outdoor education. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME – WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Burial of cremated remains will be held at Great Lakes National Cemetery at a later date. In lieu of flowers, family requests donations to be made to Encore Program at Waterford Senior Center at http://www.waterford.k12.mi.us/pages/51377/waterford-senior-center
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 19, 2019
