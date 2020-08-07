(“Dint” or “Don”) of Waterford; August 4, 2020; age 88. Loving husband of late wife Jean Marie and best dad ever of Connie Glaspie, and her husband David Mase; last surviving brother of late three sisters and two brothers; best friend of Sharon Grammer, Bart Martel, and many more dear family and friends. Dint was best known in the local community as Don-the-Lawnmower-Man. He was a kind and jovial man always paying compliments and telling jokes for a smile. Great passion for riding his tractor, his dogs, and a die-hard Detroit Tiger fan. Special acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to the entire staff at the Lourdes Senior Community and Mendelson Home for their dedication to quality care and support. The family will receive friends on Tuesday, August 11th, from 4 until 8 P.M. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: K9 Stray Animal Rescue League of Oxford at https://www.k9stray.com
or Michigan Animal Rescue League of Pontiac at https://www.marleague.org
