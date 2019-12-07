|
|
Donald “Kip” George Schultz, of Commerce, passed suddenly on December 5, 2019, while at home. He was 67 years old. He is survived by his wife, of 38 years, Kathleen; children, Ryan (Heidi Osborn) Schultz, and Rachele (Bryan) Lawrence; grandchildren, Grayson, Olivia, and Audrey Lawrence; mother, Doris Lillian Schultz; brothers, Dean, and David (Laura) Schultz; brother-in-laws, Jack (Kathy), and Jim (Christa) McElroy; nieces and nephews, Sydney, Chase, Drake, and Dakota Schultz, Meaghan (Greg) Thomas, TJ (Becky) McElroy, Kristie Brosious, and Marnie Garza; great nieces and nephews, Amelia Thomas, Thomas, and Ben McElroy, Casey, and Aiden Brosious, Noah Garza; also many extended family and dear friends. Donald is preceded in death by his, father, Donald J. Schultz; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Betty Lou, and John O’Connor McElroy; and brother-in-law, Timothy Dahlen McElroy. Visitation will be held at Lynch & Sons Funeral Home, 404 E. Liberty St., Milford, 48381 on Sunday, December 8, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. Rosary to begin at 6:30 p.m. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Marys Our Lady of the Snows, 1955 E. Commerce, Milford MI 48381, on Monday, December 9, at 12 p.m., and gathering to begin at 11 a.m. For further information phone 248-684-6645 or visit lynchfuneraldirectors.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Dec. 8, 2019