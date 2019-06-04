|
|
Hinsberg, Donald J., 83, of Tega Cay, South Carolina formerly of Michigan, died on Friday, May 31, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center, Rock Hill, South Carolina. Don graduated from the University of Detroit with a degree in Commerce and Finance and worked in several industries including automotive and retail throughout his career. Don also served his country while stationed in Fort Carson, Colorado Springs in the US Army during the Korean War. He was an avid traveler who enjoyed both visiting and living in various islands of the Caribbean. Donald was predeceased by parents William D. Hinsberg Sr. and Kathleen R. Hinsberg and brothers, Joseph P., Robert S. He is survived by brothers Thomas F., Dr. William D., D.O. and sister Mary K. Vimmerstedt; children Donald J., Mary K., Thomas F., and Martha A.; five grandchildren, Colin, Brittany, Erin, Julia, Meghan. Memorial tributes may be made in his memory for the Sea Turtle Conservation efforts with Mote Marine Laboratory & Aquarium in Sarasota, Florida at https://mote.org/support/memorials-tributes.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 5, 2019