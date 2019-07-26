|
|
KRAUSE, DONALD SR., of Waterford, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019 at 92 years of age. Born November 16, 1926 in Gary, Indiana, the son to the late William and Frances Krause. Loving husband of the late Ruth Krause; dearest father of Sandra (Bob) Collins and Donald (Kathy) Krause Jr.; proud grandfather of Christopher (Sabrina), Nicholas (Stephanie), Jason (Amanda), Jeff (Jennifer), Katie, Jessica (fiancé Mitch), Renee (Will), Zack, Victoria and the late Teresa; great grandfather of 6; Also survived by Ruth’s children Charles (Angela) Keelean and Sue (Bosco) Bentley. He is preceded in death by his 10 siblings. Don was a veteran of the U S Navy, serving both in WW II and the Korean Conflict. He drove a wrecker for Schram’s Auto Parts for 30 plus years. He loved to golf and was a member of the Elks Lodge. A memorial visitation will be held Tuesday July 30, 2019 from 5-8 p.m. at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD, (3141 Sashabaw Rd. Waterford). Committal service will be 10:00 a.m. Wednesday July 31, 2019 at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. To post a condolence please visit;
Published in The Oakland Press on July 28, 2019