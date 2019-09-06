The Oakland Press Obituaries
Donald L. Woodward, 62, of Pontiac, passed away Thursday, September 5, 2019, at his home. Don retired from the State of Michigan and was a current Pontiac City Council member. Graveside funeral services for Donald Woodward will be Tuesday, September 10, 2019, at 3 p.m. at the Allen Cemetery in Allen, MI. Visitation, Tuesday from 1-2:30 p.m. at the VanHorn-Eagle Funeral Home in Hillsdale. Memorial contributions are suggested to Grace Centers of Hope in Pontiac. For online condolences, please visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Sept. 8, 2019
