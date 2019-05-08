|
|
Rigney, Donald Ray, age 78 of Rochester Hills, passed away May 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Janice for 58 years. Dear father of Donald Lee Rigney, Cynthia May (fiancé Christopher Bardill) Horton and Michael William Rigney. Cherished grandfather of Carissa Passeno, Kendra (Brandon) Wyke, Christopher (fiancée Samantha Hutson) Passeno, Leah (Jordon) Reinert and Trevor Rigney. Great grandfather of Jaxson Ray Passeno and Gage William Reinert. Brother of Al (Bev) Rigney. Donald retired from Rochester Community Schools after 35 years of service. Funeral Service, Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 11:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Donald’s name may be made to the family or Michigan Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 9, 2019