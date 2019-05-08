The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Boulevard
Rochester, MI 48307
(248) 651-8137
Visitation
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Blvd
Rochester, MI
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
1:00 PM
Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
339 Walnut Blvd
Rochester, MI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Rigney
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald Ray Rigney

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald Ray Rigney Obituary
Rigney, Donald Ray, age 78 of Rochester Hills, passed away May 7, 2019. Loving husband of the late Janice for 58 years. Dear father of Donald Lee Rigney, Cynthia May (fiancé Christopher Bardill) Horton and Michael William Rigney. Cherished grandfather of Carissa Passeno, Kendra (Brandon) Wyke, Christopher (fiancée Samantha Hutson) Passeno, Leah (Jordon) Reinert and Trevor Rigney. Great grandfather of Jaxson Ray Passeno and Gage William Reinert. Brother of Al (Bev) Rigney. Donald retired from Rochester Community Schools after 35 years of service. Funeral Service, Saturday, May 11, 2019, 1:00 PM at the Potere-Modetz Funeral Home, 339 Walnut Blvd, Rochester. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Saturday 11:00 am until time of service. Memorials in Donald’s name may be made to the family or Michigan Fallen and Wounded Soldiers Fund. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on May 9, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Potere-Modetz Funeral Home
Download Now