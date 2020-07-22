Donald Robert Hetrick, 77 yrs old. Don passed on July 20, 2020 due to a long battle with dementia. Born in Kingston Ontario, Don grew up in Hamilton ON and later moved to Sault Ste, Marie ON where he spent most of his school years. Don excelled at sports and was a star football player. Don later moved to Houghton MI where he attended Michigan Tech University and graduated with a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering. Don worked for General Motors until he retired in 2012. During his retirement Don worked at the Rochester Public Library delivering books. Living in Rochester from 1974 until he passed Don raised his 4 children with his wife Janet (1945-2012). He is survived by his brother Richard “Dick” Hetrick, Sons Robert “Scott” Hetrick, David, Brian and his daughter Amy along with his 10 grandchildren. Don had two great loves in his life: Family and Hockey. Don will be greatly missed, we love you, rest in peace.



