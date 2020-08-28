1/1
Donald W. Cox
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Donald's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Donald W. Cox, age 79, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Don is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carol Smith, children Maurice (Kathleen) Cox and Sheila (Jim) Depoorter; stepchildren Bill (Maureen) Smith; Grandchildren Nathan Cox, Alyse (Tyler) Cox, Aaron (Sarah) Depoorter, Ashley (Mike) Smith, Zachary, Mackenzie, and Carly Smith; Great Grandchildren Lola Rey Depoorter, Michael and Leo Trucano; Siblings Thomas (the late Donna) Cox, Sonja (the late Fred) Klein, and Gloria (Charles) McCormick. Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Evelyn Cox, daughter Renee Cox, and stepdaughter Tracy Smith. Don graduated in 1959 from Pontiac Northern High School and began working for Pontiac Motors. He was a proud member of United Auto Workers Local #653. After 49 years with General Motors, Don retired in 2008. Don was an avid golfer, and really enjoyed the competition and comradery of many friends at Devils Ridge golf course. He also was a devoted skier and volunteered his time and skills as a member of the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol for 20 years. Don was also well-known for his expertise in home construction, renovation projects, and automotive repair. He was quick to lend a hand and help out family, many friends, and neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Dodge Park #5, 180 E. Commerce Rd, Commerce, MI 48382. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Aug. 28 to Aug. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved