Donald W. Cox, age 79, of Bloomfield Hills, passed away peacefully on August 17, 2020. Don is survived by his wife of 19 years, Carol Smith, children Maurice (Kathleen) Cox and Sheila (Jim) Depoorter; stepchildren Bill (Maureen) Smith; Grandchildren Nathan Cox, Alyse (Tyler) Cox, Aaron (Sarah) Depoorter, Ashley (Mike) Smith, Zachary, Mackenzie, and Carly Smith; Great Grandchildren Lola Rey Depoorter, Michael and Leo Trucano; Siblings Thomas (the late Donna) Cox, Sonja (the late Fred) Klein, and Gloria (Charles) McCormick. Don was preceded in death by his father and mother, William and Evelyn Cox, daughter Renee Cox, and stepdaughter Tracy Smith. Don graduated in 1959 from Pontiac Northern High School and began working for Pontiac Motors. He was a proud member of United Auto Workers Local #653. After 49 years with General Motors, Don retired in 2008. Don was an avid golfer, and really enjoyed the competition and comradery of many friends at Devils Ridge golf course. He also was a devoted skier and volunteered his time and skills as a member of the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol for 20 years. Don was also well-known for his expertise in home construction, renovation projects, and automotive repair. He was quick to lend a hand and help out family, many friends, and neighbors. A Celebration of Life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Sunday, September 13, 2020, at Dodge Park #5, 180 E. Commerce Rd, Commerce, MI 48382. In lieu of flowers the family requests that you consider a donation to the Alpine Valley Ski Patrol.



