|
|
Williams, Donald “Pat”, age 86, of Royal Oak, died peacefully on June 8, 2019. He was born March 8, 1933 in Detroit to Donald and Margaret Williams. Pat was an attorney and long-time member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson and Royal Oak Lions Club and served on the board at Judson Center. Pat was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and philanthropist who was always willing to help. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann (Ecker); children, Susan (Barry Belland) Williams of Royal Oak, Patrick (Becky) of Chesterfield, Theresa (Greg Lucas) Williams of New Boston, Katie of Rochester Hills, Mike of Ferndale and Molly (Kevin) Breitschuh of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Vinnie (Georgia) Saputo, Alex, Austin and Daniel Williams, Emma and Evan Belland, Kate and Abby Breitschuh and Isabella Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marguerite. Visitation will be Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Memorials suggested to Royal Oak Lions or Judson Center.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 12, 2019