The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
420 S Lafayette Ave
Royal Oak, MI 48067
(248) 541-4400
For more information about
Donald Williams
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for Donald Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Donald "Pat" Williams

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Donald "Pat" Williams Obituary
Williams, Donald “Pat”, age 86, of Royal Oak, died peacefully on June 8, 2019. He was born March 8, 1933 in Detroit to Donald and Margaret Williams. Pat was an attorney and long-time member of Guardian Angels Catholic Church in Clawson and Royal Oak Lions Club and served on the board at Judson Center. Pat was a beloved husband, father, grandfather, friend and philanthropist who was always willing to help. Surviving are his wife, Mary Ann (Ecker); children, Susan (Barry Belland) Williams of Royal Oak, Patrick (Becky) of Chesterfield, Theresa (Greg Lucas) Williams of New Boston, Katie of Rochester Hills, Mike of Ferndale and Molly (Kevin) Breitschuh of Rochester Hills; grandchildren, Vinnie (Georgia) Saputo, Alex, Austin and Daniel Williams, Emma and Evan Belland, Kate and Abby Breitschuh and Isabella Williams. He was preceded in death by his parents and sister, Marguerite. Visitation will be Friday 2-8 p.m. at the Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home, 420 S. Lafayette, Royal Oak. Mass Saturday 11 a.m. at Guardian Angels Catholic Church, 581 E. 14 Mile Rd., Clawson. Memorials suggested to Royal Oak Lions or Judson Center.
Published in The Oakland Press on June 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kinsey-Garrett Funeral Home - Royal Oaks
Download Now