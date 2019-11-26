Home

Donna Barnard

Donna Barnard Obituary
Donna Barnard, age 83, passed away peacefully on November 23, 2019. Survived by daughters; Debbie Howard and Vickie Maddock, grandchildren; Amber and Melissa Burt, Renee Barnard, and April and Michael Holmes. She was also the proud great-grandmother of 11 and great-great-grandmother of 2. She was preceded in death by her husband, Douglas Barnard. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Family Funeral Care located at 2904 Orchard Lake Rd., Keego Harbor, Mi 48320. Donations to help the Family with expenses can be made out to Debbie Howard and Vickie Maddock.
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 27, 2019
