HERRON, DONNA DENISE, of Waterford, passed away October 30, 2019 at age 81. Born March 30, 1938, in Pontiac, the daughter to the late Donald Moore and Dorothy Bollman. Beloved wife of the late Darrell; loving mother of Kathy (Grant) Burkhart, David (Alan) Herron, Char Baetens and Bobette (Scott)Watson; dearest grandmother of Drew, Brianna, Gage, Casey, Gavin, Jenna and Kelly; dear sister of Barbara (Jr.) Foust, Thomas (Sherry) Bollman, Richard (Sheila) Bollman and the late Ronald (the late Lola) Moore. Donna spent a short time as a Real Estate Agent. She was social butterfly, first to the party and last one to leave. She cleaned houses, and enjoyed traveling in the RV with Darrell to Florida and Texas, and spending the summer around the pool. She also loved watching her grandchildren and all their activities. A memorial service will be 3 p.m. Saturday, November 9, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Family will receive friends from 2 p.m. until the time of the service. Memorials may be made to The Care Team, 30600 Northwestern Hwy., Suite 245, Farmington Hills, MI 48334. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on Nov. 3, 2019