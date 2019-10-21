|
KNIGHT, DONNA JEAN, Shelby Twp., passed away October 20, 2019 at 73 years of age. Born March 5, 1946 in Ortonville, Michigan daughter of the late Robert Hutchinson and the late Margaret (Clyde) Hensey nee Vincent; beloved wife of Robert Knight for 50 years; cherished mother of the late Penny Frick, Peggy (Clark) Essenmacher, Tonya (Nick) Colangelo, Robert (Jen) Knight II and step mother of Lee (Sandy) Metheny and Autumn Knight; special grandmother of the late Justin Ramirez, Kaitlyn Ramirez, Chelsey (Albert) Stephens, Selina Knight and 25 other grandchildren; dearest great grandmother to 41 great grandchildren; sister of many loving siblings. A Funeral Service will be 11 AM, Thursday, October 24, 2019 at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD (3141 Sashabaw). Instate 10 AM until time of service. Family will receive friends Wednesday October 23, 2019 from 3-8 PM. Interment Christian Memorial Cemetery of Rochester Hills.
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 22, 2019