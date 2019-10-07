|
|
LANDRY, DONNA JOYCE of Davisburg, passed away October 4, 2019 at 65 years of age. Loving wife of Pete for 47 years; beloved daughter of the late Robert Dutton and Marie (the late Bill) Brazel; dearest mother of Jared (Angela) Landry and Heather (Frank) Laudano; cherished grandmother of Payton, Bella, Lyla and the two knuckleheads, Aaron and Brayden; special sister of Dwayne (Betty) Dutton, Marion (Sandy) Dutton, Shelia (Douglas) Selke and Lesa (Jim) Moll; and Donna was the fun, loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Donna enjoyed a career as a AAA of Michigan insurance agent. Her greatest pride and joy was her family, and she was devoted to her faith. A celebration of Donna’s life will be held on Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at 12pm at the Auburn Hills Church of Christ, 3246 Lapeer Road, Auburn Hills. The family will meet at 10am and will receive friends beginning at 11am until the time of the service. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Waterford. Memorials may be made to the Auburn Hills Church of Christ. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME, CLARKSTON. To share a memory:
Published in The Oakland Press on Oct. 8, 2019