of Pontiac; June 29, 2019; age 66; Dear sister of Robert Thorne, Nancy Caswell, Gary (Barbara) Thorne and Larry (Linda) Thorne. Daughter of the late Russell and Catherine Thorne. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 2, 2019