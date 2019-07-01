The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA THORNE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA M. THORNE

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
DONNA M. THORNE Obituary
of Pontiac; June 29, 2019; age 66; Dear sister of Robert Thorne, Nancy Caswell, Gary (Barbara) Thorne and Larry (Linda) Thorne. Daughter of the late Russell and Catherine Thorne. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, July 6, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the family. Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on July 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now