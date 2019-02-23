The Oakland Press Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
5630 Pontiac Lake Road
Waterford, MI 48327
(248) 674-4181
Resources
More Obituaries for DONNA BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

DONNA R. BAKER

Obituary Condolences Flowers

DONNA R. BAKER Obituary
Baker, Donna of Waterford; February 21, 2019; age 88; Beloved wife of the late Mills Junior Baker; Loving mother of Karen Lee Sornson and Lisa Marie Pluskota (Richard Francie); Also cherished by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mrs. Baker was retired from J.L. Hudson’s and was a member of the Walton Boulevard Worship Center. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Simpson-Modetz Riverside Chapel
Download Now