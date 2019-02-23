|
Baker, Donna of Waterford; February 21, 2019; age 88; Beloved wife of the late Mills Junior Baker; Loving mother of Karen Lee Sornson and Lisa Marie Pluskota (Richard Francie); Also cherished by four grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Mrs. Baker was retired from J.L. Hudson’s and was a member of the Walton Boulevard Worship Center. Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the RIVERSIDE CHAPEL, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford. The family will receive friends at the funeral home Monday from 4 to 8 p.m. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the . Online guest book
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 24, 2019