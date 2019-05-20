|
Douglas, Donny Gray, of Holly, passed away May 19, 2019 at age 77. Beloved husband of Donna for 52 years. Loving father of David Douglas and Dane (Heather) Douglas. Proud grandfather of Devin, Morgan and Ryann. Brother of Judy Simmons and the late Kenneth Douglas. He is also survived by his extended family and many loving friends. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, May 23, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the ELTON BLACK & SON FUNERAL HOME, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends Wednesday, May 22, 2019 from 2 to 8 p.m. Memorial contributions suggested to Christmas in Action - Holly, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 21, 2019