|
|
De SANTIS, DORA PEARL Dodie passed away June 19, 2018 in her Bluffton, SC home. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles B. DeSantis whom passed away August 10, 2007. Married over 50 years. Survived by her son, Anthony (Debra), grandsons, Michael and Donald, Beverly Hills, MI. Son, Steven (Lucinda); grandson Dominic, granddaughter, Paige, Hilton Head Island, SC. Daughter, Andrea Ridenour (Craig), grandson Brett and granddaughter, Sarah, Cary, NC and daughter, Monica Little, Birmingham, MI. Dodie’s wishes were to have an internment ceremony on her next birthday, this May 28, 2019 held by her children and grandchildren at the family gravesite at Lakeview Cemetery at 11 a.m. Located at 6150 White Lake Road in Clarkston, MI. Presiding over the ceremony is Monsignor John Zenz of the Holy Name Catholic Church. A celebration of Dodie’s life will immediately follow at the Clarkston Union located at 54 South Main Street (5 minutes from the cemetery) in downtown Clarkston. Dodie was not one for tears. Remember her with a smile today. Join our family to reflect on memories of all the happy years.
Published in The Oakland Press on May 26, 2019