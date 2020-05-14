Dorene Mary (Carro) MELVIN
1951 - 2020
born on January 17, 1951 in Pontiac, MI to the late James Vincent Carro and the late Leda Arlene Sparling. She passed away at home surrounded by family at the age of 69 on May 13, 2020 in Waterford, MI. Loving mother to Terry Linn Melvin Jr. and Joshua James William Melvin (Dyán). Proud grandmother to Joshua Jr., Chase, Jacob, Skylar and Candace. Dear sister to Joanne Hine (Bill), Sharon Blankenship (Ray), Dianne Jarois (Bob), the late James Vincent Carro Jr. (Lori), Judith Barnett (Ken) and her twin sister Dorothy Conway. Survived by a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Dorene retired from General Motors in 2006. She enjoyed playing bingo, visiting casinos, traveling with friends and spending time with her family. She helped raise her grandson Joshua Jr. who brought her joy and happiness. Due to the National Health Crisis a Private Funeral Service will take place. Interment All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the family for the future education of her grandson J.J. Please leave a memory or condolence online guestbook at www.wintfuneralhome.com

Published in The Oakland Press from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
