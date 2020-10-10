1/1
Doris Ann Briggs
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Ann Briggs, 83, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved mother of Ronald M. Briggs, Carrie L. Briggs, and Heidi A. DeGrazio; grandmother of, Andrew Briggs, Anthony DeGrazio, Jr., Vincent DeGrazio, Autumn Briggs, Amber Essendrup, Heather Briggs, and Danelle Briggs. She left this earth to join her sons, Eric L. Briggs and Mark A. Briggs; husband Ronald J. Briggs; and sister, Sandra Lindgren. She will be missed by all. Her faith was that of a child, resolute to the end. God has delivered her into his loving arms. An angel has gone home. She is our Mom! Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium
515 Miller Road
Sumter, SC 29150
(803) 775-7500
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved