Doris Ann Briggs, 83, died Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at her home. She was the beloved mother of Ronald M. Briggs, Carrie L. Briggs, and Heidi A. DeGrazio; grandmother of, Andrew Briggs, Anthony DeGrazio, Jr., Vincent DeGrazio, Autumn Briggs, Amber Essendrup, Heather Briggs, and Danelle Briggs. She left this earth to join her sons, Eric L. Briggs and Mark A. Briggs; husband Ronald J. Briggs; and sister, Sandra Lindgren. She will be missed by all. Her faith was that of a child, resolute to the end. God has delivered her into his loving arms. An angel has gone home. She is our Mom! Elmore-Cannon-Stephens Funeral Home and Crematorium of Sumter is in charge of the arrangements.



