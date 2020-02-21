The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Doris BEERS
Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
12:30 PM - 1:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI
of Clarkston, formerly of Waterford; passed away peacefully on February 12, 2020; age 84. Preceded in death by her first husband Jack Alli, second husband Walter Beers and her son Daren Alli. Loving mother of Mark (Laurie) Alli, John (Margaret) Alli and Brian Alli. Proud grandmother of Caitlin, Emily, Grace, Jack Douglas, Rachel, Joey and Alexandria. Mother in law of Michele (Joe) Moore. Sister of Leon (Zizi) Shapllo. Memorial Service Saturday, March 21, 2020 at 1:30 pm at the Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Clarkston. Friends may visit Saturday 12:30 pm until time of the service. Memorials may be made to CNS Hospice. Online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 23, 2020
