BIRDSONG, Doris "Odell" – age 78, passed away, Saturday, February 1, 2020 at her residence. Family hour 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 10, 2020 at Messiah Missionary Baptist Church, 15 Mark Avenue, with funeral service commencing at 11 am. Pastor Sylvester Thompson, officiating. Interment Perry Mount Park Cemetery, 878 North Perry Street. Friends and pallbearers will assemble at the church at 10:30 a.m. Monday. Mrs. Birdsong will lie instate in the Chapel of Lawrence E. Moon Funeral Home, 268 N. Perry Street, and may be viewed from 10-4 p.m. Sunday.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 7, 2020