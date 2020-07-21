Doris Jean Gibbs, age 92, of Waterford passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020. She was born August 12, 1927 in Owosso to Lewis and Helen (Fuller) Kurrle. Doris is survived by four children, Russ (Carleen) Gibbs of Presque Isle, Steve (Loretta) Gibbs of Presque Isle, Charles (Gigi Zaratzian) Gibbs of Waterford and Cathy (fiancé, William Dickey) Rose of Waterford; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; two sisters and one brother. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home-Rogers City, on Thursday, July 23 from 12 p.m. through time of her funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Hillman-Rust Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Doris Gibbs. Online condolences may be addressed through:



