1/1
Doris Jean Gibbs
1927 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Jean Gibbs, age 92, of Waterford passed away peacefully at home on July 20, 2020. She was born August 12, 1927 in Owosso to Lewis and Helen (Fuller) Kurrle. Doris is survived by four children, Russ (Carleen) Gibbs of Presque Isle, Steve (Loretta) Gibbs of Presque Isle, Charles (Gigi Zaratzian) Gibbs of Waterford and Cathy (fiancé, William Dickey) Rose of Waterford; 10 grandchildren; 12 great grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles; two sisters and one brother. Friends may visit at the Beck Funeral Home-Rogers City, on Thursday, July 23 from 12 p.m. through time of her funeral at 1 p.m. with Pastor David Rogers officiating. Burial will follow at Hillman-Rust Cemetery. Memorials may be given to Hospice of Michigan in memory of Doris Gibbs. Online condolences may be addressed through:

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Oakland Press from Jul. 21 to Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
23
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Funeral
01:00 PM
Beck Funeral Home
Send Flowers
JUL
23
Burial
Hillman-Rust Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Beck Funeral Home
229 N 1St St
Rogers City, MI 49779
(989) 734-2288
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by theoaklandpress.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved