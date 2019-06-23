|
|
HUBBARD, DORIS M., of Waterford, passed away Friday June 21, 2019 at 93 years of age. Loving wife of the late Robert J. Hubbard; loving mother of Scott (Rachelle) Hubbard, Gary (Paula) Hubbard and the late Dwight (Barbara) Hubbard; dearest grandmother of Jesse (Rachel), Nicholas, Alex, Jillian and Jessica; great grandmother of Bradley; dear sister of the late Jeanette Horton. Doris worked for many years as head stenographer for Pontiac Motors. In her free time she enjoyed playing Bunko with her friends. Doris will be laid to rest next to her husband Robert, with a private family service at Crescent Hills Cemetery, Waterford. Memorial donations may be made to the Michigan Human Society, 30300 Telegraph Rd. Suite 220, Bingham Farms, MI 48025 in Doris’s name. Arrangements entrusted to COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. To post a condolence, visit:
Published in The Oakland Press on June 30, 2019