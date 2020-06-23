DORIS O. DRAPEK
of Waterford; June 20, 2020; age 94; Daughter of the late Walter and Elva Heaphy; Loving wife of the late Dr. J. Joseph Drapek, DDS; Beloved mother of Dr. Mark Drapek, M.D., Raymond Drapek, PhD (Kim), and Dr. Susan Drapek, D.V.M (Carl); Dear grandmother Larissa, Reuben, Lauren (Mike), Michelle (Michael), Colleen, Amber, Annonka, Destiny and four great-grandchildren. Sister of the late Catherine (Lawrence) Dusenbury and the late Jane (Stan) Niemenski; Mrs. Drapek graduated from St. Frederick’s High School and University of Detroit, where she earned a degree in business. While she spent most of her time as a homemaker, she also kept the books for her husband’s practice and later worked in the office at Pontiac Catholic High School. She was a charter member of St. Perpetua Catholic Church, and a very active participant as well, often volunteering for the annual festival. She was a member of the Rosary Altar Society, where she served as a Sacristan, an officer, and later was the organizer of funeral lunches. She most enjoyed traveling and visiting with family, day hikes, swimming, reading and taking care of her cats. The Funeral Mass will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Perpetua Catholic Church, 134 Airport Road, Waterford. Celebrant Father Gerry LeBoeuf. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, 5630 Pontiac Lake Road, Waterford, and at the Church on Friday 10 a.m. until time of Mass. Rite of Committal All Saints Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Father Solanus Casey Center. Online guest book

Published in The Oakland Press from Jun. 23 to Jun. 25, 2020.
