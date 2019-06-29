|
of Waterford; passed away June 28, 2019; age 98; Preceded in death by her husband Gregg L. Dunlap, MD and by Marc J. Eshman, her parents William and Anne Peterson and brothers William and Thomas; Lovingly remembered by her brother Donald Peterson, children Joan (Jerry) Collins, twins Richard Eshman and Sally (Tim) Agajeenian, her grandchildren Lara (Lee) Dryden, Eric Madison, Brandon, Matthew, William, Issac and Emma. Also her neighbors the Kevin Boyd family and Shirley Martin. Growing up in Dearborn, she earned a teacher’s degree and later a Master’s Degree in Library Science from Wayne State University. An educator, she was proud to be a teacher, then a school librarian, ending her formal career as Director of Media Services for Bloomfield Hills Schools. Retiring to Lake Lure, NC, she continued her avocation by starting and maintaining for 10 plus years the first free library in the County. The strength and core of the Family, she also loved animals and all nature, surrounding herself with personal pets as well as feeding and caring for wild animals such as deer, squirrels, and birds. She lived a full and happy life and will be sorely missed by everyone she knew. Arrangements by the Riverside Chapel, Simpson-Modetz Funeral Home, Waterford. Online guest book
