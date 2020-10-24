Dorothy Ann Webster (Schneider), age 78, of Oakland Twp. passed away Thursday October 22, 2020. Dorothy was born the daughter of Isadore and Mary (Graeber) Schneider in Lansing, Michigan on January 14, 1942. She graduated from Williamston High School, class of 1960. Dorothy married Bruce Webster on May 4, 1968 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Williamston. She and Bruce raised their family first in Auburn Hills, moving to Grosse Ile in 1977. Dorothy was foremost a wife and a mother. She also worked at the Board of Water and Light and the Down River Chamber of Commerce. Dorothy loved to spend time with her children and grandchildren. She had a passion for oil painting and loved tennis in her earlier years. She was all about people; her family; friends; and neighbors. Her Catholic faith was very important to her. Dorothy lived her faith and enjoyed singing alto in the Sacred Heart Choir on Grosse Ile. Dorothy is survived by her loving husband Bruce; children Michael Webster and Elizabeth Guest; grandchildren Alyssa and Sofia Guest, Miles and Ella Webster; siblings Richard Schneider and Kathy Elston; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her parents; and her brother Raymond Schneider. Dorothy will lie instate on Tuesday, October 27, 2020 from 11:30 a.m. until the time of funeral Mass at 12 p.m. at St. Andrew Catholic Church, located at 1400 Inglewood Ave in Rochester, Michigan. Graveside prayers will be on Wednesday, October 28 at 11 a.m. at Michigan Memorial Park Cemetery, located at 32163 W. Huron River Dr. in Flat Rock, Michigan. Share memories online at:



