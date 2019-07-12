|
|
Barthel, Dorothy “Dottie” passed away peacefully on July 8, 2019 at the age of 91, in Howell, Michigan. She was born on September 1, 1927 in Detroit Michigan. She was the daughter of Roy D. McLeod, Sr. and Laura Elizabeth (née Reninger) McLeod. She grew up in Detroit with her older brother, Roy D McLeod, Jr. After graduating from Detroit Cooley High School in 1946, the family made the move to Milford where Dottie met Bill Barthel at a dance at the Ernest F. Oldenburg Post-American Legion Hall in town. They were married in 1949 and had three children. She and Bill were members of that same American Legion post for many years. Dottie took part time positions within the Village of Milford while raising her family. She worked for Ed Foster at the Rexall drugstore, Walkers Honey Factory and was also an office assistant at Neil Braun’s, Standard Oil-Home Heating Business. In her younger days, she was hired as a seamstress for Andrews fabric shop in Milford where she made custom draperies, men’s suits, christening dresses and assorted other items. In 1989, she retired from Huron Valley Schools where she was a bus driver for 14 years. Following retirement, she took a part-time job driving bus for the West Bloomfield Township Parks and Recreation, Senior Citizen’s Program. For pleasure, Dottie enjoyed traveling, crafting, knitting, crocheting, cross stitch, gardening, and spending time with her family. She passed the love for crafting and art on to her children and grandchildren. She is survived by her three children, William J. (Carol S) Barthel Jr., Carol G. Barthel, Sherry (David) Burley. Her four grandchildren, Jennifer (Jason) Combs, Amanda Barthel, David Burley Jr., Adam (Alison) Burley, and three great grandchildren, Lily and Aerick Combs and Asa Liam Burley. She was preceded in death by her husband, Bill, her parents and brother. For further information visit
Published in The Oakland Press on July 14, 2019