Dorothy Coomes (Nee Hier), 96 of Harrisville, Michigan formerly Waterford, Michigan passed away Sunday, February 16, 2020. She was born June 25, 1923 to the late Steve and Lottie (Zawodna) Hier in Detroit, Michigan. Dorothy married James Coomes February 26, 1949 and together they raised 7 children. Dorothy is survived by her children: Joan (Tom) Burns, Nancy (Dave) Grover, Pat (Marie) Coomes, Leslie (Kevin) Brandon, Mary (the late Robert) Lee and Patricia (Duane) Campbell. She is also survived by 10 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild. Dorothy was pre-deceased by her parents, her husband, James, 3 sons, James, Steven and James and 2 brothers. A Memorial mass will be held Saturday, April 4, 2020 at 10:00 am at the Resurrection of the Lord Catholic Church, Standish, Michigan with the Rev. Fr. David Parsch officiating. Interment will follow in Ottawa Park Cemetery, Clarkston, Michigan. In lieu of flowers, those considering an expression of sympathy are asked to consider St. Jude’s Hospital. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Lee Ramsay Funeral Home-STANDISH CHAPEL, Standish, Michigan.
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 5, 2020