DOWSETT, DOROTHY J. (nee LaDuke) of Waterford, passed away March 4, 2020 at 87 years of age. Loving wife of John for 63 years; cherished mother of Marjorie Dowsett, Paul Dowsett, Kathryn (Rob) Jamison, Donald Dowsett, Matthew (Jennifer) Dowsett, and Chantelle (Stuart Krein) Dowsett; grandmother of Michael, Christopher, Julia, John, Caitlin (Dustin), Anna, Emilia, Isla, Samuel, LeAnh, Natalya, Cameron, Alex, Laura, Amanda, Chris, Jack, Violet, Finnigan, Jenna, and Lyla; great grandmother of Kayla, Jameson, Bradley, Molly, Eli, and Rowan; sister of Marguerite (James) Whitcomb. Preceded in death by 4 siblings. Dorothy had a master’s degree in business education and started her teaching career in Nashville, MI in 1955. She would substitute teach while raising her 6 children and running a household. Dorothy ended her career teaching adult education for the Waterford School District. With an active family, Dorothy would volunteer for many organizations; Girl Scouts, Boy Scouts, and many of the activities for over 30 years at Our Lady of the Lakes Church and school. In her spare time she enjoyed traveling, visiting her grandchildren, and tending her flowers. Her presence will be deeply missed by all who loved her. Funeral mass will be Monday, March 9, 2020 at 10 AM at Our Lady of the Lakes Church, 5481 Dixie Hwy, Waterford, in state at 9:30 AM. Family will receive friends Sunday 4 – 8 PM; Rosary 7 PM at COATS FUNERAL HOME-WATERFORD. Interment will be a later date at Great Lakes National Cemetery. To post a condolence, visit www.CoatsFuneralHome.com
Published in The Oakland Press on Mar. 6, 2020