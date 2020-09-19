O'Brien, Dorothy Imogene (Jean) August 25, 1928 - September 17, 2020. Jean was born in canal Fulton, OH to Howard and Maude Ely. She was predeceased by her parents, her sister, three brothers and three step-brothers. Jean wed Frank O'Brien July 31, 1948, a marriage that lasted until Frank's death in 2017. They remained completely devoted to one another throughout their 69 years together. After living in Barberton, OH the first four years of marriage, Jean and her husband resettled in Detroit, Michigan where they had four children. In 1970 they made their home in Milford, MI where they finished raising their children. Jean was diligent in her role as a wife, mother and homemaker while also being devoted to volunteering with her church, her children's schools, and various charitable causes. Always one to fight for the underdog, Jean worked to support non-profits, was a foster parent and advocated for youths. Additionally, she took an active part in supporting local political candidates/causes. In 1972 Jean began her 23-year career with Huron Valley Schools as a media technician, a role she very much enjoyed and where she touched the lives of a multitude of students and faculty. Throughout her employment and her homemaking tasks, Jean worked tirelessly to support her husband's business, often laboring into the late evening to help him prepare for the following days work. This dedication and emphasis on family values was among her many virtues. Acceptance and understanding for all are what was taught through her example. Jean's courage, faith, love and compassion never withered. She was affectionately referred to as "mom" not only by her children, but by numerous others. Jean is survived by her children, Jim (Fran) O'Brien of Holly, MI; Maureen (Rex) Hall of North Richland Hills, TX; Kevin (Debra) O'Brien of Hurst, TX, and Joe (Kathy) O'Brien of Watauga, TX. She is also survived by a number of grandchildren and great-grandchildren whom she treasured. Jean will be fondly remembered by all who knew her. The family will not hold a memorial service. Her ashes will be spread according to her wishes.



