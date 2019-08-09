The Oakland Press Obituaries
Dorothy Ingamells Obituary
of White Lake passed away August 7, 2019 at 98 years of age. Beloved wife of the late Ray J. Jr. Mother and Mother-in-law of Karen (Ben) Porter, Diane Ingamells and Judy (Lloyd) Arms. Grandmother of Dennis (Tamara) Ingamells and Lisa (Bradford) Sippy. Great grandmother of Spencer, Raegan, Kendall and Devon. She is preceded in death by her two children, Douglas and Sharon. Funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17, 2019 at the Highland Chapel of the Elton Black & Son Funeral Home, 3295 E. Highland Road. The family will receive friends from 10:00am until the time of service at 11:00am.
Published in The Oakland Press on Aug. 11, 2019
