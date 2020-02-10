Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy MILLER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy J. "Dottie" MILLER

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy J. "Dottie" MILLER Obituary
of Clarkston; February 10, 2020; age 79; loving wife of Al for 51 years; mother of Dennis (Tonya) Miller and the late Brian (Kelley) Miller; grandma of Alex, Bennet and Lauren. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Thursday 5-8pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Friends are invited to share a memory or condolence on her online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -