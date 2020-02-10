The Oakland Press Obituaries
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
(248) 625-5231
Dorothy MILLER
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
12:30 PM
Lewis E. Wint and Son Funeral Home
5929 South Main Street
Clarkston, MI 48346
Dorothy J. "Dottie" MILLER

Dorothy J. "Dottie" MILLER Obituary
of Clarkston; February 10, 2020; age 79; loving wife of Al for 51 years; mother of Dennis (Tonya) Miller and the late Brian (Kelley) Miller; grandma of Alex, Bennet and Lauren. Friends may visit Lewis E. Wint & Son Funeral Home, Thursday 5-8pm. Funeral Service Friday 12:30pm at the funeral home. Private interment at Great Lakes National Cemetery, Holly. Friends are invited to share a memory or condolence on her online guestbook www.wintfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Oakland Press on Feb. 11, 2020
