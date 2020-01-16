|
|
Dorothy June Smith; January 13, 2020; age 86; of Lake Orion. June is survived by her children, Kathy (Tito) Garcia, Greg (Connie) Smith, Diane (Chuck) Hennig and Brian (Sharon) Smith; sisters, Margie (Cecil) Ryckman, Helen (Jack) Lewis and Neva (Don) Kolodziejczak; sister in law Jane (Lester) Turner; also 7 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; 1 great-great granddaughter; as well as many nieces, nephews and countless friends. Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at 11:30am at Sparks-Griffin Funeral Home, Lake Orion. The family will receive friends on Monday from 4 to 8pm at the funeral home. Interment Eastlawn Cemetery. Memorial contributions in June’s honor may be made to the Orion Township Fire Department.
Published in The Oakland Press on Jan. 19, 2020